Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 4:13PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 412 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near
Salome and Brenda, or 38 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving northeast
at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Salome, Aguila, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Vicksburg, Bouse,
Gladden and Harcuvar.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 26 and 77.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 92.
AZ Route 72 between mile markers 22 and 49.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
