Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:55PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northwest of Tyson, or 27 miles east of Martinez Lake, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz

and north central Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 57 and 59.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.