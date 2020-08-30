Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mohawk, or 39 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving northeast at 20

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dateland, Tyson and Mohawk.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 46 and 74.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.