Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:48PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 30 miles northeast of
Martinez Lake, moving north at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Palm Canyon.
This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 79 and 88.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
