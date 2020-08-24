Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:47PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 446 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a few strong thunderstorms

23 miles south of Tacna, or in southeast Yuma county, moving

northwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Yuma County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.