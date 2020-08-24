Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:47PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 446 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a few strong thunderstorms
23 miles south of Tacna, or in southeast Yuma county, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Yuma County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments