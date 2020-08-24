Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:19PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 416 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Brenda, or 40 miles southeast of Parker, moving north at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Vicksburg, Brenda and Vicksburg Junction.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 31 and 45.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 47.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 38 and 48.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.