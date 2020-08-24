Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 3:58PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a few strong thunderstorms
in southeast Yuma county, or 47 miles southeast of Fortuna
Foothills, moving northwest at 5 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Yuma County.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
