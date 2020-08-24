Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 3:58PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a few strong thunderstorms

in southeast Yuma county, or 47 miles southeast of Fortuna

Foothills, moving northwest at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Yuma County.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.