Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 3:05PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 305 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Quartzsite, or 36 miles south of Parker, moving northwest at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 13 and 33.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 32.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 96 and 117.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.