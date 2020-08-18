Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 6:26PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 626 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 32 miles northeast of

Martinez Lake, moving west at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Palm Canyon.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 66 and 96.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.