Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 12:26AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1226 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Wellton, or 12 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving west at 20
mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Ligurta and Kinter.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 34.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 39.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
