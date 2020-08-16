Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Gladden, or 23 miles southeast of Alamo Lake, moving

southwest at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Gladden.

This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 69 and 82.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.