Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 433 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles southeast of Vicksburg Junction, or 35 miles west of Tonopah,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 1.5 miles will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern La Paz

County.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 57 and 66.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.