Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 617 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Quartzsite, or 29 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 1.5 miles will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 112 and 115.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.