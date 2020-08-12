Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 617 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Quartzsite, or 29 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced
visibilities down to 1.5 miles will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Quartzsite.
This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 112 and 115.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments