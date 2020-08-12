Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 4:19PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Brenda, or 41 miles southeast of Parker, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 33 and 44.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 33 and 46.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.