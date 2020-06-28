Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 2:38AM MST until June 29 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Areas of blowing
dust may cause sudden decreases in visibility. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.