Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 1:46PM MST until June 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Chiriaco Summit, Salton Sea, Eastern portion of Joshua
Tree National Park, Western portion of Joshua Tree National
Park, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County and Chuckwalla
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. There may also
be suddenly reduced visibilities due to blowing dust or sand.
Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.