Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 9:53AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* TIMING…Now until 11 PM this evening.
* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 55 MPH
area wide. Gusts over 60 mph possible in higher terrain areas
above 7000 feet.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and very strong
winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Heed all fire restrictions. Outdoor recreational activities
involving camp fires or fireworks are highly discouraged.