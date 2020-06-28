Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 2:50AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* TIMING…11 AM this morning until 11 PM this evening.
* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH area
wide. Gusts over 60 mph possible in higher terrain areas above
7000 feet.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong
winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Heed all fire restrictions. Outdoor recreational activities
involving camp fires or fireworks are highly discouraged.