Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 2:04PM MST until June 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern
portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla
Mountains, Western Imperial County, Imperial Valley and
Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Areas of blowing
dust will cause sudden drops in visibility. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Comments