Red Flag Warning issued June 26 at 1:05PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Sunday and Monday will bring another opportunity for enhanced

wildfire danger for southeastern California, southern Nevada and

northwestern Arizona. Strong winds and low RH will combine to

create critical fire weather conditions across the entire region

on Sunday. Critical fire weather conditions will persist on

Monday for northwestern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM

PDT /11 PM MST/ Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* TIMING…11 AM PDT/MST to 11 PM PDT/MST on Sunday.

* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong

winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor activities including fireworks may provide added

sources for ignition.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts for more

details and possible Red Flag Warnings.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.