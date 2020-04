Weather Alerts

At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Gordon’s Well, or 24 miles northwest of Gadsden,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and gusts up to 35-40 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Gordon’s Well and Algodones Dunes.

This includes CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 69 and 90.