Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 1:20AM MST until March 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
