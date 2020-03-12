Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 4:53PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 452 PM MST/452 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ripley to 16 miles
north of Algodones Dunes to 14 miles west of Gordon’s Well. Movement
was east at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Cibola, Palo Verde, Ripley, Gordon’s Well, Algodones Dunes and
Glamis.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 49 and 87.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 38 and 80.
CA Route 98 between mile markers 46 and 57.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
