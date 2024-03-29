FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Incoming storm for Easter weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Active weather arrives today within the area and it includes gustier winds, where gusts could peak 20-45 MPH.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Imperial County until 11 P.M. tonight due to the gusty and dusty conditions.

A Wind Advisory is issued for the majority of Yuma County that will go into effect 12 P.M. until 10 P.M. Saturday (TOMORROW).

Patchy blowing dust will be possible mainly in Imperial County, so take extra precautions if you are traveling for Easter weekend.

A strong low-pressure system will move through the area over the weekend and is expected to bring more windy conditions followed by a strong cold front moving through Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Much of the Desert Southwest can expect light to moderate rainfall late Saturday and Sunday, with some isolated thunderstorms being possible, which could lead to even heavy rainfall.

That's why I am issuing a First Alert ACTION DAY for the weekend, as this active weather pattern is expected to bring flooding concerns to our area.

The first round of rain will move in on Saturday afternoon, right now, Saturday night into Sunday morning is looking to be the wettest.

Rain accumulation is also possible right now, it's looking fairly light where totals of less than a tenth of an inch.

Bigger amounts are expected in thunderstorms, which isolated thunderstorms could be possible.

First Alert ACTION DAYS will go into effect for Easter weekend with lingering rain showers still being possible through Monday.

Tracking calmer and warmer conditions settling into the Desert Southwest by the middle of next week.