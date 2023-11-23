Grateful and thankful for today’s forecast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Gobble Gobble Happy Thanksgiving!

We are in store for a clearer skies and cooler temperatures for the rest of our holiday.

It will be breezier in some areas by this evening, mainly in Imperial County with highest gusts of 20 MPH will be possible.

Breeziness will even carry into Friday with gusts up to 20 MPH will be possible across the area.

A trough of low pressure will move through the region, which will bring chillier temperatures and breezier conditions for this weekend.

This system will also allow high moisture levels, but rain chances aren't looking likely here in the Desert Southwest.

Greater chances for precipation will favor portions of south Central Arizona Friday night through Saturday morning.

By Friday, temperatures will dip down into the low 70s with highs in the upper 60s by the weekend.

Temperatures will start to warm back up at the start of next week.