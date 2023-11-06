Warm start to the week: Cooling and breezier on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another warm day with highs in the low 90s for the Desert Southwest.

Above-normal temperatures will stick around for a few more days before a cooldown takes over by the middle and latter portions of the week.

As a trough of low pressure makes its way, it will begin to bring changes starting Tuesday, which include breezier/windy conditions and cooler temperatures for the Desert Southwest.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected for the Desert Southwest on Tuesday, with gusts of 20-35 MPH expected.

Patchy blowing dust is possible on Tuesday, breeziness will also carry into Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s until Tuesday, with cooler temperatures by the middle of the week, where highs will be in the 70s.

Overnight lows will get chillier, with overnight lows in the 50s and even 40s throughout the week.

Daytime highs will return to the 80s for Veterans Day.