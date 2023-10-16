Warm start to the week with even warmer days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions and well-above-normal temperatures will continue

through the work week.

Today highs are expected to be in the upper 90s and even triple digits across the Desert Southwest while average highs for Yuma and El Centro are 90 degrees.

A ridging remains in place across the Desert Southwest, which will keep our temperatures about 10+ degrees hotter than normal.

Even though we are dealing with excessive heat, it's still important to remember heat safety.

Warmest days of the week are expected Thursday and Friday, with near or record-breaking heat is possible.

Cooler temperatures are not expected to settle into the area until late into the weekend.