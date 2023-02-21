Weather Alert: Strong gusty winds this afternoon-Wednesday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong weather system arrives today into Wednesday will bring strong gusty winds, greater chances for precipitation, and cool temperatures.

A High Wind Warning is now into effect through 4 P.M. (PST) Wednesday for strong west winds with speeds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 to 75 mph expected for Imperial County.

A Wind Advisory is now into effect until 5 p.m. (MST) Wednesday for strong Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up 50 to 60 mph expected for Yuma County.

Take a look below on the sustained winds for tonight/tomorrow morning.

Blowing dust and sand will be likely, which can bring difficult driving conditions and possible flying objects and debris, so make sure to take precautions.

There are air quality alerts for both Yuma and Imperial counties through tomorrow due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

In addition to the winds, greater chances for multiple days of rain showers are looking Thursday night-Sunday.

By tomorrow and for the rest of the week below-normal temperatures will arrive.