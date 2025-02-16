Warm and Tranquil Weather Continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a calm and dry weekend, temperatures continue to rise across the region, setting the stage for an unseasonably warm week ahead.

High pressure remains in control, keeping skies mostly clear with occasional high clouds drifting through. Daytime highs will stay well above average, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the week. Some areas may even approach record-breaking warmth early next week.

A weak system passing through northern Arizona on Tuesday may bring slightly breezier conditions, but no rain is expected.

Another system later in the week could increase winds across the Lower Colorado River Valley, posing a slight fire weather concern.

Looking ahead, a stronger ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest, bringing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal. By early next week, highs could climb into the upper 80s, with a slight chance of hitting the 90-degree mark in some areas.

Expect dry and tranquil conditions to continue, making for a warm and sunny stretch of February weather. Stay tuned for further updates!