A comfortable weekend ahead for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest is set to enjoy comfortable weather this weekend as high pressure over the region starts to ease, making way for increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures.

Saturday will continue to feel warmer than usual, with high pressure dominating the area. However, a pattern shift is underway as a lower pressure system approaches, bringing changes by Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Pacific moisture from the north is expected to push further south, bringing scattered showers to Southern California Saturday.

While Yuma and the surrounding areas won’t see significant rain, cloud cover will begin to develop Sunday and persist through the week. Rain chances in Yuma remain minimal at less than 10%.

Temperatures will begin to drop closer to seasonal averages on Sunday due to the thick cloud cover. By Thanksgiving, a weak shortwave trough passing north of the region will reinforce cooler air.

While rain is unlikely for the lower deserts, higher terrain in Northern Arizona could see some precipitation.

Stay tuned to KYMA for updates as we track the changes heading into the holiday week!