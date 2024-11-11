News 11 Weather: Sweater weather on the way

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry and tranquil conditions along with near seasonable temperatures will prevail throughout the work week. Temps will hover right around our season average of 79 degrees to start the week. Later this week, a noticeable pattern change is likely to develop ahead of the weekend. Expect gusty winds throughout the week ranging from 20-30 mph with a drop in temps into the low 70s to high 60s as we start the weekend.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.