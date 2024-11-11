News 11 Weather: Sweater weather on the way
A significant pattern change is likely to materialize just ahead of the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry and tranquil conditions along with near seasonable
temperatures will prevail throughout the work week. Temps will hover right around our season average of 79 degrees to start the week. Later this week, a noticeable pattern change is likely to develop ahead of the weekend. Expect gusty winds throughout the week ranging from 20-30 mph with a drop in temps into the low 70s to high 60s as we start the weekend.