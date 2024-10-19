Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Noticeably cooler weather moves into Desert Southwest

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A deep cutoff low will continue to churn over the region through Saturday night, bringing much cooler temperatures and lingering rain to the higher terrain of south-central Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says below normal temperatures are expected through Sunday before a ridge of high pressure begins to build back into the Desert Southwest early next week.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the lower 90s on Monday, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 90s during the middle half of the week, according to NWS.

Dry conditions are expected to persist beginning Sunday, NWS says.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Kirk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content