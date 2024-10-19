Noticeably cooler weather moves into Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A deep cutoff low will continue to churn over the region through Saturday night, bringing much cooler temperatures and lingering rain to the higher terrain of south-central Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says below normal temperatures are expected through Sunday before a ridge of high pressure begins to build back into the Desert Southwest early next week.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the lower 90s on Monday, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 90s during the middle half of the week, according to NWS.

Dry conditions are expected to persist beginning Sunday, NWS says.