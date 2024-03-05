FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong gusts and warmer temperatures ahead

Winds of up to 30 mph could be on the way along with temperatures in the 80's range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions along with near to slightly above normal temperatures will persist during the next couple of days.

A weather disturbance will affect the region Thursday and Friday, increasing the rain potential across portions of south-central AZ as well as resulting in cooler temperatures.

A return to dry and tranquil conditions along with a warming trend expected for the weekend.