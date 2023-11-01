Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More 80’s expected to hit the area as winds calm down

today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:29 PM

More warm conditions will hit the area as winds are expected to remain under 10 miles per hour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will predominate across the Desert Southwest through at least the coming weekend, resulting in a gradual warming trend and a return to slightly above normal temperatures by Friday.

Dry conditions are favored to persist through at least early next week. A gradual cooldown, back to around seasonal levels is expected by the middle to latter half of next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

