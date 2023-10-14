Expect Warm and Dry Conditions through Next week  

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) This weekend will be warming up to above-normal levels. For the lower deserts, low to min 90s Saturday, 95-to-100 degrees on Sunday.

Next week expect above-normal temperatures.

Lower deserts are high around 100 degrees Monday and Thursday. Temperatures will start to cool down into the mid to upper 90s throughout the rest of the week.

Zero chances of rain.

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated for the next few days.

Remember if you’re going to be outside to apply sunscreen and wear lightweight loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and take regular breaks in the shade.