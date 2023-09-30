Windy conditions and cooler temperatures this weekend

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent weather system will lead to windy conditions and much cooler temperatures this weekend.

Winds are expected to be strongest Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to areas of blowing dust and resulting in critical fire weather.

Below normal temperatures set in by sunday and continue into the start of next week.

A gradual warm up will transpire through the rest of the week with dry weather expected to continue.