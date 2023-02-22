Strong winds that hit the Desert Southwest affect ag and health

Locals in Yuma County speak out about how these weather conditions affect them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When it comes to agriculture, strong winds are not a crop's best friend.

Matt McGuire, JV Smith Companies Chief Agricultural Officer says the wind damages their produce and can affect its growth tearing small plants and losing them completely.

"Winds like this stunts the crops and keeps it from growing. Crops near dirt roads or fields, fill up with dirt and we can't harvest them because there's so much dirt inside," explains McGuire. "It gets tip burn, it gets wind burn, it gets dehydrated. We have to water more so winds not really our friend. I rather it rain."

Once the wind is gone they have to figure out what crops are salvageable or which ones are a complete loss.

"We have to figure out our water schedules, how close to harvest are they so we might only have to water every other furrow or put a very light water on," continues McGuire. "If dust is blown hard, we have to figure out if we can get the dirt off the crop. We might have to put the sprinklers back in the field."

The strong winds have also affected 10-year-old Sofia Sandigo since kindergarten, causing pneumonia many times.

She didn't go to school Wednesday due to the severe winds.

"It normally makes me have like sore throats. It's hard to breathe, my head hurts, my ears hurt and it kind of feels like you're getting sick," says Sofia.

Sofia's mom Alma Sandigo says there are only three pediatrician lung specialists in the whole state of Arizona, making it hard for Sofia to get treatment. So she takes her to San Diego to figure out what exactly is going on.

"So we're trying to eliminate to see if it's first of all allergies and just the reaction to the wind or if it is asthma," states Sandigo.

Sandigo, also an educator, doesn't believe there isn't a system in place to support the children and teachers in dealing with these kinds of situations.

"Teachers are overwhelmed too because every time there's winds like this, children don't go out to play and that means not having a break themselves," mentions Sandigo.

Sofia says it's hard to not be able to play outside because even though it's windy, it's the perfect temperature.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends securing your property to minimize damage by: removing dead or rotten trees, stabilizing trash cans and outdoor furniture, and tying down fuel tanks.

For more information on how to stay properly secure, you can visit the FEMA website.

Always be aware of your surroundings and remember if you are unable to see while driving, pull over until it is safe to continue.