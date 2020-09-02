Yuma County Sheriff: Mark Martinez
"My dream has always been to serve my community, to give back to the community that has been so good to me, to make change, to make a difference in Yuma County."-Mark Martinez, Candidate for Yuma County Sheriff
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Post leader VFW #1763
Relevant experience:
- 1984 -1987 - U.S. Army
- 1987-2013 - U.S. Army Reserves
- 1987-2020 - Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Campaign website: @MarkMartinezforSheriff
Personal information:
- Born: Yuma
- Wife - Esther
- Three children, 4 grandchildren
- City of Residence: Yuma
Biographic notes:
- 5th generation Yuman
- 2004 - Awarded Bronze Star for service in Iraq
- U.S Army Combat Action Badge
- U.S.Army Humanitarian Award
- U.S. Army Kuwait Liberation Medal
Comments