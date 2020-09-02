Skip to Content
Yuma County Races
Yuma County Sheriff: Mark Martinez

mark martinez

"My dream has always been to serve my community, to give back to the community that has been so good to me, to make change, to make a difference in Yuma County."

-Mark Martinez, Candidate for Yuma County Sheriff

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Post leader VFW #1763

Relevant experience:

  • 1984 -1987 -  U.S. Army  
  • 1987-2013 - U.S. Army Reserves 
  • 1987-2020 - Yuma County Sheriff's Office

Campaign website:  @MarkMartinezforSheriff

Personal information:

  • Born:  Yuma
  • Wife - Esther
  • Three children, 4 grandchildren
  • City of Residence:  Yuma 

Biographic notes:

  • 5th generation Yuman
  • 2004 - Awarded Bronze Star for service in Iraq
  • U.S Army Combat Action Badge
  • U.S.Army Humanitarian Award
  • U.S. Army Kuwait Liberation Medal

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

