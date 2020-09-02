Skip to Content
Yuma County Sheriff: Leon Wilmot

"I will continue to stay committed to the employees of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and to protect and serve the citizens of Yuma County. As peace officers, it is our duty to look for ways to improve the quality of life for our citizens”

-Leon Wilmot, Yuma County Sheriff

Party: Republican

Occupation: Yuma County Sheriff

Education:

  • Federal Law Enforcement Academy - 1994
  • FBI National Academy - 2000
  • DEA Supervisor’s Course - 2005
  • Certified Public Manager program - ASU - 2007
  • National Sheriffs’ Institute 106th Session, Executive Level Management Education and Training - 2014

Relevant experience:

  • 1985-87 - Reserve sheriff deputy
  • 1987-present Yuma County Sheriff’s Office
    • 2004 - promoted to Chief Deputy
    • 2012 - elected Sheriff

Campaign website:  wilmotforsheriff.com 

Personal:

  • Wife - Ruth
  • City of Residence:  Yuma 

Biographic notes:

  • Western States Sheriff’s Association – 2018-2019 Sheriff of the Year
  • appointed to the National Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors
  • past Chairman of the National Sheriffs’ Association Immigration & Border Security Committee
  • past President of the Arizona County Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Association

