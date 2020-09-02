Yuma County Sheriff: Leon Wilmot
"I will continue to stay committed to the employees of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and to protect and serve the citizens of Yuma County. As peace officers, it is our duty to look for ways to improve the quality of life for our citizens”-Leon Wilmot, Yuma County Sheriff
Party: Republican
Occupation: Yuma County Sheriff
Education:
- Federal Law Enforcement Academy - 1994
- FBI National Academy - 2000
- DEA Supervisor’s Course - 2005
- Certified Public Manager program - ASU - 2007
- National Sheriffs’ Institute 106th Session, Executive Level Management Education and Training - 2014
Relevant experience:
- 1985-87 - Reserve sheriff deputy
- 1987-present Yuma County Sheriff’s Office
- 2004 - promoted to Chief Deputy
- 2012 - elected Sheriff
Campaign website: wilmotforsheriff.com
Personal:
- Wife - Ruth
- City of Residence: Yuma
Biographic notes:
- Western States Sheriff’s Association – 2018-2019 Sheriff of the Year
- appointed to the National Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors
- past Chairman of the National Sheriffs’ Association Immigration & Border Security Committee
- past President of the Arizona County Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Association
