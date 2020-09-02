Skip to Content
Yuma County Races
By
today at 1:07 pm
Published 1:03 pm

Yuma County Board of Supervisors, District 5: Lynne Pancrazi

Lynne_Pancrazi

"As Yuma grows and prospers it is important to make sure we do not lose sight of our rural roots and values, continuing to keep them first and foremost in our decision making."

Sup. Lynne Pancrazi, (D-District 5)

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Yuma County Supervisor, District 5

Education:

  • Arizona Western College
  • B.A. - Physical Education, Point Loma Nazarene University
  • M.Ed. - Elementary Education, Northern Arizona University 

Relevant experience:

  • 28-year teacher, instructor, and coach
  • 30-year realtor
  • 2007-2012 - Arizona House of Representatives
  • 2012-2017 - Arizona State Senate
  • 2017-present - Yuma County supervisor

Campaign website: pancrazi4yumacounty.com

Personal information:

  • Born: Yuma
  • Husband - Mike
  • Children:  stepdaughter, son-in-law, 2 grandchildren
  • City of residence:  Yuma

Biographic notes:

  • Board of Directors, Hospice of Yuma
  • Member, National Teacher’s Association
  • Member, Arizona Teacher’s Association

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply