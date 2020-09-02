Yuma County Board of Supervisors, District 5: Lynne Pancrazi
"As Yuma grows and prospers it is important to make sure we do not lose sight of our rural roots and values, continuing to keep them first and foremost in our decision making."Sup. Lynne Pancrazi, (D-District 5)
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Yuma County Supervisor, District 5
Education:
- Arizona Western College
- B.A. - Physical Education, Point Loma Nazarene University
- M.Ed. - Elementary Education, Northern Arizona University
Relevant experience:
- 28-year teacher, instructor, and coach
- 30-year realtor
- 2007-2012 - Arizona House of Representatives
- 2012-2017 - Arizona State Senate
- 2017-present - Yuma County supervisor
Campaign website: pancrazi4yumacounty.com
Personal information:
- Born: Yuma
- Husband - Mike
- Children: stepdaughter, son-in-law, 2 grandchildren
- City of residence: Yuma
Biographic notes:
- Board of Directors, Hospice of Yuma
- Member, National Teacher’s Association
- Member, Arizona Teacher’s Association
Comments