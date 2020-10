Yuma County Elections

A "yes" vote on Yuma Municipal Proposition 412 would extend the terms of the mayor and 3 city council members for one additional year, until 2022.

This proposition is linked to Yuma Municipal Proposition 413, which alines city elections with state elections. City elections are currently held during odd-numbered years. A "yes" vote on Proposition 413 would move them to even-numbered years.