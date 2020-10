Yuma County Elections

A "yes" vote on Yuma Municipal Proposition 413 would allow the city of aline city elections with state elections. City elections are currently held during odd-numbered years. A "yes" vote on Proposition 413 would move them to even-numbered years.

This proposition is linked to Yuma Municipal Proposition 412, which extends the terms of the mayor and 3 city council members for one additional year, until 2022, to accomodate the change in election years.