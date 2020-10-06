Somerton Proposition 414 – “Home Rule”
- "Home rule" is a provision that allows a city to spend the money it collects from taxes and other sources.
- It lets the City Council decide what local services the community needs.
- Home rule puts the budgeting power in the home community, although the City Council must still balance the budget, as required by state law.
- Home rule isn't a tax increase, but it allows a city or town to spend the tax or other revenue it has in place.
- Somerton voters have agreed to home rule since 2000.
- Under a Home Rule Option if approved by the voters, the City estimates it will be allowed to expend approximately $26,595,000 in 2021-2022, $27,463,000 in 2022-2023, $27,484,000 in 2023-2024 and $27,506,000 in 2024-2025.
- Under the state-imposed limitation the City estimates it will be allowed to expend approximately $13,276,656 in 2021-2022, $13,774,513 in 2022-2023, $14,317,597 in 2023-2024 and $14,883,399 in 2024-2025 for the operation of your local government.
