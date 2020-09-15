Yuma County Uncontested Races
The following candidates are running unopposed in Yuma County in the November 3rd General Election:
Yuma County Board of Supervisors
|Candidate
|District
|Martin Porchas (D)
|1
|Jonathan W. Lines (R)
|2
|Darren Simmons (R)
|3
|Marco A. "Tony" Reyes (D)
|4
Yuma County Attorney
Jon R. Smith (D)
Yuma County Superior Court Judges
|Candidate
|Division
|R. Erin Farrar (R)
|2
|David Haws (R)
|4
|Brandon S. Kinsey (R)
|6
Yuma County Recorder
Robin Stallworth Poquette (R)
Yuma County School Superintendent
Thomas "Tom" Tyree (R)
Yuma County Treasurer
Angela Pancrazi Moreno (D)
Arizona Western College Governing Board
Dennis Booth
