Yuma County Elections
Yuma County Uncontested Races

The following candidates are running unopposed in Yuma County in the November 3rd General Election:

Yuma County Board of Supervisors

CandidateDistrict
Martin Porchas (D)1
Jonathan W. Lines (R)2
Darren Simmons (R)3
Marco A. "Tony" Reyes (D)4

Yuma County Attorney

Jon R. Smith (D)

Yuma County Superior Court Judges

CandidateDivision
R. Erin Farrar (R)2
David Haws (R)4
Brandon S. Kinsey (R) 6

Yuma County Recorder

Robin Stallworth Poquette (R)

Yuma County School Superintendent

Thomas "Tom" Tyree (R)

Yuma County Treasurer

Angela Pancrazi Moreno (D)

Arizona Western College Governing Board

Dennis Booth

Lisa Sturgis

