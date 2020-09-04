Judge of the Superior Court – Division 1
The Arizona constitution requires the superior court in each county to have at least one judge. It permits one additional judge for every 30,000 county residents (or a fractional majority). A judge must be a resident of the county in which he or she is elected. Superior court judges serve four-year terms.
Yuma has 6 superior court divisions. Only one incumbent judge faces a challenger in the November 3rd, 2020 General Election.
|CANDIDATES FOR JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT, DIVISION 1
|Mark Reeves (D) - Incumbent
|Nathaniel Sorenson (R)
