Yuma County Elections
Judge of the Superior Court – Division 1

The Arizona constitution requires the superior court in each county to have at least one judge. It permits one additional judge for every 30,000 county residents (or a fractional majority). A judge must be a resident of the county in which he or she is elected. Superior court judges serve four-year terms.

Yuma has 6 superior court divisions. Only one incumbent judge faces a challenger in the November 3rd, 2020 General Election.

CANDIDATES FOR JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT, DIVISION 1
Mark Reeves (D) - Incumbent
Nathaniel Sorenson (R)

