California State Assembly, District 56: Eduardo Garcia

"The investments going into this wall really could be better spent on stimulating economic growth in rural areas like imperial County who need economic growth.” 

-Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D-District 56)

Party: Democratic

Occupation: California state assemblyman, District 56

Education:

  • AA. - College of the Desert
  • B.A. - University of California, Riverside
  • M.A. - University of Southern California

Relevant experience:

  • Coachella City Council  2004-2006
  • Coachella Mayor 2006
  • State Assembly 2014-present

Website:  voteforgarcia.com 

Personal Information:

  • Born:  Indio - February 4, 1977
  • Age:  43
  • Wife and 2 children 

