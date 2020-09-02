California State Assembly, District 56: Eduardo Garcia
"The investments going into this wall really could be better spent on stimulating economic growth in rural areas like imperial County who need economic growth.”-Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D-District 56)
Party: Democratic
Occupation: California state assemblyman, District 56
Education:
- AA. - College of the Desert
- B.A. - University of California, Riverside
- M.A. - University of Southern California
Relevant experience:
- Coachella City Council 2004-2006
- Coachella Mayor 2006
- State Assembly 2014-present
Website: voteforgarcia.com
Personal Information:
- Born: Indio - February 4, 1977
- Age: 43
- Wife and 2 children
Comments