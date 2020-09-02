State House of Representatives, District 4: Joel John
"I was raised in this community. I run a small business and want to make doing business easier by eliminating unnecessary regulatory burdens on small businesses."-Joel John, Candidate for Arizona House of Representatives, District 4
Party: Republican
Occupation: CEO - Desert Drip and Irrigation
Relevant Experience:
- 2014-present - Republican precinct committeeman
- 2016 - State delegate to RNC
Campaign website: joeljohn.com
Personal information:
- Wife - Shauna
- 3 children
- City of residence: Buckeye
Biographic notes:
- Former music teacher
- NRA member
- Constitutionalist
