State Races - Arizona
State House of Representatives, District 4: Joel John

Joel John

"I was raised in this community. I run a small business and want to make doing business easier by eliminating unnecessary regulatory burdens on small businesses."

-Joel John, Candidate for Arizona House of Representatives, District 4

Party: Republican

Occupation:  CEO - Desert Drip and Irrigation

Relevant Experience:

  • 2014-present - Republican precinct committeeman
  • 2016 - State delegate to RNC

Campaign website:  joeljohn.com

Personal information:

  • Wife - Shauna 
  • 3 children
  • City of residence:  Buckeye

Biographic notes:

  • Former music teacher 
  • NRA member 
  • Constitutionalist 

