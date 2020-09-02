State House of Representatives, District 4: Geraldine “Gerae” Peten
“…I can relate to the struggles of the unskilled worker or the college graduate, the administrator wrestling with a budget or even the electrician trying to deal with new city codes.”Rep. Gerae Peten, (D-District 4)
Party: Democratic
Occupation: State representative, District 4
Education:
- Doctorate in Education (Curriculum and Instruction)
- Master of Science (Construction Management)
- Master of Science (Construction Management),
- Master of Arts (Supervision and Administration)
- Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Education Management)
Relevant experience:
- 30-years experience in education
- 2017-present - Arizona state representative
Campaign website: peten4people1st.com
City of residence: Goodyear
Comments