State Races - Arizona
State House of Representatives, District 4: Geraldine “Gerae” Peten

Geraldine Peten

“…I can relate to the struggles of the unskilled worker or the college graduate, the administrator wrestling with a budget or even the electrician trying to deal with new city codes.”

Rep. Gerae Peten, (D-District 4)

Party: Democratic

Occupation: State representative, District 4

Education:

  • Doctorate in Education (Curriculum and Instruction)
  • Master of Science (Construction Doctorate in Education (Curriculum and Instruction), 
  • Master of Science (Construction Management), 
  • Master of Arts (Supervision and Administration)
  • Bachelor of Arts(VocationalEducationManagement)aM

Relevant experience:

  • 30-years experience in education
  • 2017-present - Arizona state representative

Campaign website:  peten4people1st.com

City of residence: Goodyear

