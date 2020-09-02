Skip to Content
State House of Representatives, District 4: Charlene Fernandez

charlene fernandez

"You should vote for me because I am leading the Democratic caucus and driving our agenda to lower health care costs, lower drug prices, fully fund schools so we can provide a great education, and put Arizonans before special interests."

-Rep. Charlene Fernandez, (D-District 4)

Party: Republican

Occupation: Minority Leader, Arizona House of Representatives

Education:

  • Arizona Western College
  • B.S. - Education, Northern Arizona University 

Relevant experience:

  • Constituent services coordinator for Rep. Ed Pastor 
  • Gov. Janet Napolitano appointed Fernandez liaison to the AZ DEQ, the EPA, and Mexican authorities
  • 2008-2009  - Vice Chair Arizona Democratic Party
  • 2015-present - AZ Representative, District 4
  • YUHSD Governor Board - 12-years - served as both president and vice president

Campaign website:  charleneforarizona.com

Personal information:

  • Husband - Sergio 
  • 3 children: Brian, Carlyle, and Lisa 
  • City of residence:  Yuma

Biographic notes:

  • Served on the Yuma Community Foundation, Board of the United Way of Yuma County, and Yuma Leadership

