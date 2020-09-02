State House of Representatives, District 4: Charlene Fernandez
"You should vote for me because I am leading the Democratic caucus and driving our agenda to lower health care costs, lower drug prices, fully fund schools so we can provide a great education, and put Arizonans before special interests."-Rep. Charlene Fernandez, (D-District 4)
Party: Republican
Occupation: Minority Leader, Arizona House of Representatives
Education:
- Arizona Western College
- B.S. - Education, Northern Arizona University
Relevant experience:
- Constituent services coordinator for Rep. Ed Pastor
- Gov. Janet Napolitano appointed Fernandez liaison to the AZ DEQ, the EPA, and Mexican authorities
- 2008-2009 - Vice Chair Arizona Democratic Party
- 2015-present - AZ Representative, District 4
- YUHSD Governor Board - 12-years - served as both president and vice president
Campaign website: charleneforarizona.com
Personal information:
- Husband - Sergio
- 3 children: Brian, Carlyle, and Lisa
- City of residence: Yuma
Biographic notes:
- Served on the Yuma Community Foundation, Board of the United Way of Yuma County, and Yuma Leadership
