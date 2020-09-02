State House of Representatives, District 13: Tim Dunn
"Its water, making sure we don’t change the water rights and law of the river. Just making sure that we have that future water is most important."Rep. Tim Dunn, (R-District 13)
Party: Republican
Occupation: Grain farmer/business owner
Education: B.S. - Agriculture, University of Arizona
Relevant Experience:
- 2018-present - State representative, District 13
- Chairman of the Land and Agriculture committees
- Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee
Campaign website: timdunnaz.com
Personal information:
- Born: Yuma
- Wife - Eileen
- 2 children: Kirk and Tim
- City of residence: Yuma
Biographic notes:
- Born and raised in Yuma
- Owns several haircut franchises
