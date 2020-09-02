Skip to Content
State Races - Arizona
State House of Representatives, District 13: Tim Dunn

Tim Dunn

"Its water, making sure we don’t change the water rights and law of the river.  Just making sure that we have that future water is most important."

Rep. Tim Dunn, (R-District 13)

Party: Republican

Occupation:   Grain farmer/business owner

Education: B.S. - Agriculture, University of Arizona

Relevant Experience:

  • 2018-present - State representative, District 13
    • Chairman of the Land and Agriculture committees
    • Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee

Campaign website: timdunnaz.com

Personal information:

  • Born:  Yuma 
  • Wife - Eileen
  • 2 children:  Kirk and Tim 
  • City of residence: Yuma

Biographic notes:

  • Born and raised in Yuma
  • Owns several haircut franchises

Lisa Sturgis

